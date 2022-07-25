Antipas still to learn why Donovan deal collapsed

Innocent Kurira, Sport’s Reporter

CHICKEN Inn FC coach Joey Antipas has said he is yet to know the full details behind the collapse of Bernard Donovan’s deal to South African side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The ex-Warriors goalminder left the country a fortnight ago reportedly to sign a two-year contract with an option of a one year renewal. TTM are said to have shifted goalposts upon the arrival of the player leading to his return.

“l don’t have much information in terms of how the deal collapsed but he is back and he is our player,” said Antipas.

TTM is based in the town of Thohoyandou in the Limpopo province. The team plays its home matches at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

The club purchased the National First Division status of Milano United FC in July 2017after they had previously played in the ABC Motsepe League.

Under owner Lawrence Mulaudzi, the outfit continued to spend its way to the top when in 2020 it purchased the Premier League status of Bidvest Wits.

Bernard, who is a former How Mine and Ngezi Platinum Stars goalkeeper, will have to fight to regain the number one jersey from Pride Zendera.

