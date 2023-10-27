Antonio takes goal tally to three

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

BELGIUM based former Dynamos attacking player Bill Antonio has taken his goal tally to three as he was recently o target for his Jong KV Mechelen who play in the 2DE NATIONALE VFV B league.

It was reportedly Antonio’s ninth game of the season where he played 90 minutes when his side hammered Racing Mechelon 5-2.

The Zimbabwean, who has been commanding a first team jersey in the KV Mechelen junior team has been goal shy. He last found the back of the net in the season’s two opening games.

KV Mechelen senior side plays in the Belgian Pro League and Antonio has continuously found it difficult to break through.