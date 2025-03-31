Antum Naqvi honoured to have captained Rhinos to their maiden Domestic T20 title

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ALL-ROUNDER, Antum Naqvi has said that it is a pleasing honour to have captained Rhinos to their maiden Domestic T20 title after a commanding 49-runs victory over Eagles in the final that was played at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

The 25 year old produced a crucial captain’s performance with both bat and ball in the final to help his side bag the title of the competition which officially marked the conclusion of Zimbabwe’s 2024/25 domestic season.

It was a well-deserved victory for Rhinos who finished as runners up in 2010/11 and 2022/23. They also lost the Pro50 Championship this season.

“Thrilled to captain Rhinos to our first Zimbabwe Cricket Domestic T20 trophy. A huge thank you to my teammates, coaches, support staff and our supporters. Each and every one of you played a crucial role in the success. The Rhino took the trophy,” Naqvi posted on X.

Rhinos won the toss and elected to bat first and managed to finish their innings on 174/9 with Naqvi scoring a half century. The new kings of domestic T20 cricket, Rhinos went on to produce a superb bowling display to restrict Eagles to 125/9.

Rhinos didn’t have the best of starts with the bat as they lost three quick wickets. They found themselves in all sorts of trouble on 25/3 having lost the wickets of Takudzwanashe Kaitano (13), Ben Curran (seven) and Ryan Burl (five).

Naqvi went on to produce a brilliant performance with the bat, scoring 50 runs off 32 deliveries consisting two sixes and four fours. There were also handy knocks from Tashinga Musekiwa (33), Victor Chirwa (27) and Nyasha Mayavo (22).

Richard Ngarava and Tinotenda Maposa picked up two wickets apiece for Eagles while Wallace Mubaiwa, Wessly Madhevere and Kundai Matigimu picked up one scalp apiece.

Naqvi went on to complete an all-round performance as he picked up two wickets for 19 runs in the game’s second innings. Bradley Evans, and Hendrichs Macheke also picked up two wickets apiece to help guide their team to victory.

Craig Ervine top scored for Eagles with 21 runs off 19 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has congratulated cricketer Kelis Ndhlovu and umpire, Langton Rusere for scooping accolades at the Annual National Sports Awards (ANSA) which were held in Harare on Sunday evening.

The 19-year old Ndhlovu was honoured as Zimbabwe’s Junior Sportswoman of the Year and Junior Sportsperson of the Year while Rusere was named the Technical Official of the Year for 2024. The association, ZC was named Zimbabwe’s National Sport Association of the Year, making it a triple delight for the game in the country.

“We did it. Zimbabwe Cricket has been named Zimbabwe’s National Sport Association of the Year 2024 at the Annual National Sports Awards. A huge honour.

“Huge congratulations to Zimbabwe Cricket’s top umpire Langton Rusere for being named the Technical Official of the Year 2024 at the Annual National Sports Awards. A well-deserved recognition for his dedication and excellence in the sport.

“Our very own Kelis Ndhlovu, the Zimbabwe national Under-19 women’s captain and senior women’s team star, has been honoured as Zimbabwe’s Junior Sportswoman of the Year and Junior Sportsperson of the Year at the Annual National Sports Awards! What an achievement,” ZC posted on their social media pages. – @brandon_malvin