Aphiwe and Sobancane drop new single “Imidlinzo”

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Dynamic musical duo Aphiwe and Sobancane have unveiled their latest track, “Imidlinzo”. The song serves as the lead single from their upcoming album.

Sobancane explained that “Imidlinzo” explores the theme of suspecting someone falsely, accusing them of wrongdoing when they are innocent.

“In English, Imidlinzo means to suspect someone has done something they haven’t done. For example, you think maybe that man is cheating with your wife while he’s not. That’s what we call imidlinzo,” Sobancane explained.

Their manager, Handsome Sibanda, shared that the song’s inspiration stems from Sobancane’s personal experiences, spanning from his upbringing to the present day.

“It was inspired by situations that Sobancane has mainly faced growing up until now, where he has been falsely accused of things he has no clue about,” explained Sibanda.

The creative process involved collaboration with award-winning producer Nash, who recorded the track at his studio.

Fans can anticipate more exciting projects from Aphiwe and Sobancane as Sibanda disclosed plans for a collaboration featuring Msiz’kay, Thandy Dhlana, and MJ Sings, set for release in February along with a music video. Additionally, the duo’s second album is scheduled for release in April, pending unforeseen circumstances. – @TashaMutsiba