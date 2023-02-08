Aphiwe and Sobancane’s debut album out in April

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MANGWE-based maskandi musicians Aphiwe and Sobancane are set to drop their debut album in April.

The album, which is yet to be named will be launched in Zimbabwe at Plumtree town on April 11 and in South Africa on April 22 at venues yet to be announced.

The duo rose to fame in 2021 with a track titled Inhliziyo Yami that shook the internet.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, the duo’s local manager Handsome “Handy” Sibanda said work on the album is almost done and logistics for the official launches are underway.

“This April, Aphiwe and Sobancane will release their six-track debut album yet to be titled. They have so far released two singles which will form part of the album. The singles are titled Nhliziyo Yami and Izinyembezi and are both available on all online stores and on YouTube.

“Nhliziyo yami was their first single and the music video for the song was shot by Godwin “@Blackstone” Ndlovu. The video has so far garnered 75 000 views on YouTube,” said Handy

He said the album portrays the duo’s lives from the thickets of Zimnyama, deep into Sikhulu Village by Malayinino area, a rural setup just outside Plumtree town.

“The debut album will be released in Plumtree on 15 April and in South Africa the following weekend on 22 April. All songs have been written and sung by Aphiwe and Sobancane. The venues for both album releases are yet to be announced as well.

“There are no features on the album as it portrays the life of both Aphiwe and Sobancane growing up and living ko Zimnyama eMalaynini. It is being produced in Bulawayo based award-winning producer Neshville and the recordings were done by Muziokuthula Moyo,” said [email protected]_mthire