Apostolic Faith healer’s body retrieved

How Mine rescue team members carry the body of an apostolic sect church leader who drowned at Lumene Falls

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

The body of a leader of an apostolic sect church who drowned at Lumene Falls in Umzingwane District has been retrieved after a How Mine rescue team was called in to assist the police’s sub-aqua team.

The church leader Amukela Ncube (48) drowned on April 1 and his body was retrieved two days later.

Umzingwane District Development Coordinator, Mr Peter Mahlathini who is also the District Civil Protection Committee Chairperson said the body was retrieved at around 5 PM.

“The How Mine rescue team was called out as a backup team to the sub-aqua team. Initially, the sub-aqua team had tried to recover the body of the deceased on Sunday but their efforts were unsuccessful and they requested for back up. The task of retrieving the body was challenging as the now deceased had slipped and fell a distance of approximately 15 metres and got stuck in a plunge pool between rocks.

“The water rapids and current were too heavy thereby complicating the operation. The joint operation was a success and we applaud both teams for their efforts,” he said.

The now-deceased went to Lumene Falls with congregants to conduct a baptism service. Ncube stepped into the river to check the depth of the water where he wanted to baptise the congregants and drowned.

@DubeMatutu