Applications for Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2024 are now open

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEANS are being encouraged to showcase their beauty and confidence as applications for the Miss Universe pageant in Zimbabwe are now open.

The prestigious beauty competition is calling on all Zimbabwean nationals, both within and outside the country, to participate in this exciting opportunity.

To register for the pageant, applicants are required to follow a simple three-step process. They must first upload a headshot on the official Miss Universe Zimbabwe website, or send it via email or WhatsApp to the provided contact details.

Secondly, a full body image should be sent to the designated email address or phone number. Lastly, applicants are required to submit a 60-second introductory video of themselves.

Application forms can be accessed through various channels. Interested individuals can visit the official Miss Universe Zimbabwe website at www.missuniverse zimbabwe.com.

“Application forms are available on [email protected] and a WhatsApp request can be sent to +263 776 029 659,” it read.

“Applications are open to all Zimbabwean Nationals in and out of Zimbabwe,” read the poster.

While the exact dates for physical auditions across the country have yet to be announced, aspiring contestants are advised to stay tuned for further updates.

The Miss Universe Zimbabwe is a national Beauty pageant in Zimbabwe.

@TashaMutsiba.