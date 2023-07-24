Apply for Scripts and Bars Incubator programme – Luminous

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

AS creatives are readying their paperwork to apply letters for the Scripts and Bars Incubator 2023 programme, rapper Luminous, a beneficiary of the programme reminisced on how engaging with such programmes changed his career.

He has encouraged fellow creatives to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Last year, he was able to extend his portfolio with the release of his debut book titled, “Confessions of a fornicator” and an EP titled, “Love, Sex and the Gospel” (LSG), something he attributes to the Incubator Programme.

In an interview, the rapper said being a part of such initiatives was a shot in the arm.

“Applying for such programmes boosted my career both financially and academically as we were taught a lot on how to go about our creative businesses. We were taught how to structure proposals and that is how Bhekiwe and Mawiza and I ended up getting the grants from last year’s incubator programme.

“Many times, creatives lack business etiquette and with such programmes, one is fine-tuned on how to make the most of their craft. You cannot be too big for an opportunity plus you might not know where your big break might come from so one should grab every opportunity presented to them and this is one of them,” he said.

For the book, Luminous worked closely with the British Council, Kay Media Africa, and the Swiss Agency for Development and Corporation. The British Council Cultural Economy programme supported his LSG project.

This comes after an open call for applications from music and literature creatives in Zimbabwe by Scripts and Bars, a digital content creation project.

Zimbabwean singers/rappers, music producers, writers, bloggers, poets, podcasters, and creative entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 were all encouraged to apply for a chance to up their digital presence game.

“This programme will help you develop your digital and creative business skills, network with other creatives from Zimbabwe and the UK, collaborate on new digital content, and showcase your work to a wider audience,” read part of the statement.

Application closes on Friday and successful applicants enhance their chances of getting the much-needed funding.

Last year, Rock Church in Riverside, Bulawayo played host to the Intercity Hub Exchange Programme, the Interstellar Residency, a part of Scripts and Bars which saw various creatives converge in the City of Kings and Queens for a co-creating art exchange.

The Interstellar Residency was delivered by Kay Media Africa (Zimbabwe) in collaboration with Reprezent radio (UK), working with Comexposed, Khura Agency, and Page Poetry Alive. UK-based presenter, Patrick Denny, Bulawayo songstress Novuyo Seagirl, Mutare-based author and poetess Margaret Chideme, and Bulawayo animator and comic book artist Tafadzwa “ZOMBiE” Shumba shared the four-day experience together.

The end product of the exchange was a song titled, “Umuntu Ngabantu” sung by Novuyo Seagirl and Chideme. Denny produced the song while ZOMBiE did the visual components. – @MbuleloMpofu