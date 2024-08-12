Appreciation show for imbube outfit Great Stars Ijongosi

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Fans of imbube group, Great Stars Ijongosi, have come together to organise a special appreciation event for the acclaimed ensemble. The show is scheduled for September 15 at the Bulawayo Theatre.

The event will feature performances by Great Stars Ijongosi, with additional support from Udonsi LwabaPostoli.

Great Stars Ijongosi, an all-male ensemble, consists of founder and lead singer Philani Donga, and members Thomeki Dube, Samuel Donga, Ronny Ndiweni, Lawrence Ndiweni, Melusi Dube, Tymon Ngoba, and Mthokozisi Moyo.

The group is renowned for its unique blend of Imbube (acappella) music and Southern African traditional dances, including Zulu Dance, Gumboot Dance, and Isitshikitsha.

Based in Bulawayo, the cultural capital of Zimbabwe, the group began as a church ensemble in Silobela, in the Midlands and evolved into Great Stars Ijongosi in December 2011, inspired by Black Umfolosi and Indosakusa.

The group’s performances are characterised by fresh and energetic dance steps, which has become their signature. Initially formed as a means of self-employment, Great Stars Ijongosi has since made a significant impact with their powerful vocal performances.

Their music covers a wide range of topics, including love, social issues, environmental concerns, human rights, and everyday experiences.

Philani expressed gratitude for the continued appreciation they have received since the group’s formation 13 years ago.

“The show is being organised by our followers, who have chosen to honour us while we are still alive. They have even formed an executive team to source funds for what they promise will be a surprise gift for us,” he said.

He urged fans of the group’s music to attend the event, where they will also perform six new tracks that promise to captivate listeners.

Philani explained that the name “Great Stars” symbolises the light provided by stars at night.

“Our music brings life to souls by entertaining, educating, and raising awareness. Just as stars light up the darkness, our music aims to illuminate and uplift. The nickname ‘Ijongosi’ describes a young, energetic male cow, reflecting the vibrant and dynamic dance performances that captivated our audience,” he said. —@mthabisi_mthire