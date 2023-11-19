Appreciative Arise Choir to host Malibongwe concert

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Arise Choir, a group of youthful Christians whose mission is to reach out and empower people with the gospel through music, will be hosting their annual concert under the theme “Malibongwe” at Selbourne Park Christian Church in Bulawayo this coming Saturday.

The choir’s director, Mellisa Sibanda said their mandate this year has been to raise awareness of drug abuse.

“We’ve held concerts under the theme ‘Answer The Call’ at the Zimbabwe School of Mines, Zvishavane, Selborne Park Christian Church and also travelled to Botswana where we had the opportunity to minister to young people and speak on drug abuse and help them see that the answer is turning to Jesus. Only when your heart changes, will your lifestyle change and that can be done through Jesus,” she said.

She said the theme of the upcoming concert is Malibongwe, which means giving thanks to the Lord for what He has done throughout the year.

At the concert, the choir which has grown spiritually and musically in the six years it has been operating, will perform music from a variety of Christian artistes in different languages as well as original songs written by its members.

“Not only will we be singing and giving thanks to the Lord, but on the day, we’ll have a group of young people from Morningstar Christian Academy presenting a skit on drug abuse. Because as young people, we want to answer the call presented by the leadership of the country to say ‘No to drugs!’

“We’re so excited as we’ll be introducing our Junior Arise Choir who will be presenting a song as well as performing with the Senior Arise team,” she said.