Archdiocese of Bulawayo Youths to hold Diocesan final drama competitions tomorrow

Andrew Mayibongwe Ncube, Chairperson of the Junior Pastoral Council of the Archdiocese of Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

TOMORROW, The Youths of the Archdiocese of Bulawayo will hold their Diocesan final drama competitions at St Mary’s Basilica in Bulawayo.

This is an annual event in the Roman Catholic Church and the theme for this year is “Mary arose and went with haste” which is anchored on the Biblical verse, Luke 1:39.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Lady Diocesan chairperson, Agnes Nare said the artistic project is meant to help youths enjoy safe activities, far from illicit drugs.

“As a church, we’re trying by all means to keep the youths away from the streets by encouraging them to participate in church activities. The objectives of the church are to try and keep them away from drugs, alcohol and substance abuse,” Nare said.

She said recently, the church youths had a fun run that involved young adults as well.

“Our youths are the future of the church. The drama competitions help them develop their creative and communication skills, empathy, self-confidence and cooperation. This day will be memorable to everyone,” she added.

The youths who have competed as Parishes at Deanery Level are now braising for the finals at Diocesan Level. There are three Deaneries in the Archdiocese of Bulawayo, namely Eastern Deanery, Soweto Deanery and the North West Deanery.

This competition also involves youths coming down from missions such as St Theresa in Plumtree and St Joseph’s Mission.

The youths are being supported and sponsored by the Sodality of Our Lady Association in the Archdiocese of Bulawayo.

The chairperson of the Junior Pastoral Council of the Archdiocese of Bulawayo, Andrew Mayibongwe Ncube said it is all systems go for the finals.

“Preparations are now at an advanced stage and we’re now waiting for the day. The mood in camp has been varying from excitement to anxiety,” he said.

The drama competition will culminate with the best actor and actress being awarded with prizes for their artistic excellence. – @MbuleloMpofu