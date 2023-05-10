Archer Clothing second round fixtures released 

Brandon Moyo

THE second round of fixtures in the inaugural Archer Clothing Rugby League has been released by the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) and matches are set to take place on Saturday.

Having gotten off to a good start last week, the second round will have more games taking place than in the opening week.

This time around, there will be five matches taking place compared to the three from last week. All matches will be played at the city’s ceremonial home of rugby, Hartsfield Rugby Grounds.

Two women’s matches will be played which will also be the opening fixtures of the day. Highlanders Women will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat when they go up against Plumtree Queens. The second women’s encounter will be between high-flying Matabeleland Warriors and Bulldogs before action shifts to the men’s games.

Western Suburbs will also be looking at getting back to winning ways when they go up against Plumtree Buffaloes before the Warriors go on to face Bulldogs. In the last encounter of the day, Highlanders are set to play against Old Miltonians (OMs) to round up the week’s fixtures.

– @brandon_malvin