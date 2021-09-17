ARDA completes rebranding exercise

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) has completed a rebranding exercise aimed at repositioning the organisation to drive economic development through agriculture.

Under its revised thrust, ARDA would employ the latest technologies to transform the country’s agricultural sector. The State enterprise is already seized with the process of reviving 450 community irrigation schemes across the country and scaling up production at its estates nationwide.

President Mnangagwa has outlined that the country should become an upper middle-income economy by 2030 and ARDA believes it has an important role towards fulfilling this vision.

In a statement ARDA chairman, Mr Ivan Craig, said the restructuring of the parastatal was a conduit of national food, feed, fibre and biofuels security.

“In light of the above, Arda is rebranding to re-position itself on the market. We are taking the opportunity to evolve our brand in order to better communicate the equity that ARDA truly represents and re-align with our refined value proposition and vision,” he said.

Mr Craig said ARDA has recruited multi-skilled personnel to drive its vision in line with the national thrust.

“It is envisaged that a strategically transformed ARDA will efficiently play its role in the implementation of programmes that underpin the current agriculture recovery process as guided by the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy (AFTSTS), the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the Accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation and Development Plan (AIRDP), all dovetailing with Vision 2030,” he said.