Arda deploys 220 business development managers

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

The Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (Arda) has deployed 220 business development managers to work with Agriculture Extension Services (Agritex) officers at irrigation schemes to boost production as Government steps up efforts to promote rural industrialisation.

Arda has 450 irrigation schemes across the country.



Arda chairman Mr Ivan Craig, in an interview on the sidelines of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries,

Water and Rural Development strategic planning workshop being attended to by senior members of staff in the ministry in Gweru yesterday, said plans are afoot to employ more business development managers.

He said agriculture is one of the economic drivers and, therefore, the need to have able persons drive the national goal.

“To date, Arda has dispatched 220 business development managers in 220 irrigation schemes across the country. These business development managers will be working along with Agritex officers and the members of the irrigation schemes to improve operations. We are focusing on production and productivity,” said Mr Craig.

He said the agency has the mandate to manage 450 irrigation systems in the country so that they become self-sufficient and aid members to become business people.

Mr Craig said the business development managers for irrigation projects help with production training and the creation of business models for farmers.

“The business development managers are working hand in hand with Agritex officers on the ground.

The whole idea of having these schemes is to capacitate them so that we transform peasant farming that is from hand-to-mouth into business. We want to transform them into a business where we are looking at a communal farmer and making them make a living out of irrigation schemes,” he said.

He said the goal of the Second Republic is to leave no one or no area underdeveloped adding that irrigation schemes revival is one of the economic enablers under agriculture.

Mr Craig said they are also working hand in hand with the Agriculture Marketing Authority (AMA) and to identify markets for the crops.

The agency, Mr Craig said, is also looking at capacitating 37 000 gardens in rural areas so that villagers are food secure in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

“The 37 000 gardens will also result in employment creation and farmers will also take what they learn at the garden to their homes. That way agriculture development will cascade to homesteads which will result in everyone in rural areas being employed,” he said.