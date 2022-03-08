Are we about to hear Asaph’s first song under Def Jams Africa?

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

SINCE becoming the first Zimbabwean-based artiste to sign under record label Def Jam Recordings Africa in December, Asaph has kept people wondering when his first project under the stable would première.

Last week Asaph opened the lid with regards to his first project with the record label as he posted a teaser on his Twitter account.

Embedded on a snippet of a song he is working on with South African rapper, Loki, were the words, “The wave starts here courtesy of Def Jam Africa, Let’s Go!!!”

The song titled Thebelele features record label, Skhanda World’s newest signee, Loki whom Asaph described as a humble person.

“Working with Loki on the project has been a breath of fresh air as he is so down to earth and exudes unbridled professionalism.

The song Thebelele is a feel-good jam that talks about good vibes and enjoying life to the fullest.

“We even signed together on a wall where artistes who work with Def Jam Recordings Africa sign.

He is such a professional,” said Asaph in an interview.

He said the song will be released at the end of this month and urged his fans to expect the unexpected.

“As we penetrate the African market, only the best will suffice for me as I raise the bar.

My fans should expect the unexpected from me going forward as this experience feels like putting a jetpack on my back, shooting me straight to the stars,” he added.

The forthcoming song will serve as a launch of two careers on new territory as, like Asaph, Loki is a new recruit of the Skhanda World brand that is rapper KO’s brainchild.

The record label is now under Universal Music.