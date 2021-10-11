Are we ready for a black and female James Bond?

Tafadzwa Muronzwa

LAST Friday Ster Kinekor premiered the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die at Bulawayo Centre.

What a movie!

There’s something powerful about watching a James Bond movie. The movies can be mind-boggling and inspiring. After all, the only thing that makes a crazy plot or stunts even more unbelievable (but yet also believable) is knowing that its actually somehow possible in real life.

No Time to Die is the 25th film in the James Bond entire movie collection and the last for Daniel Craig as 007.

The Bond of No Time to Die is getting older, but his body is still tough as nails, but is showing strain. In the end he dies and his death is symbolic – it paves the way for a new, younger and fresh James Bond.

Now the question on everyone’s mind is, who is going to be the next James Bond?

One thing for certain we know about the next James Bond is that his supposed to be handsome, middle aged and masculine. We are not entirely sure if his going to be black or white, but with the race card been leveled of late and the black lives matter campaign gaining momentum, I guess a black James Bond would do for a change, but then again, the character in the Bond novels is white and has always been historically white.

In No Time to Die, we are introduced to a female 007, pitched by Lashana Lynch. Did I forget to mention that she is black? Clearly, there is still progress to be made when it comes to cultural integration in Britain as Lashana experienced an onslaught of outrage in 2019 when it was revealed that she would be the first woman, black woman at that, to assume the 007 mantle for a while in the movie.

Craig deserves much praise for how he played the role of 007 and now finding his replace is what the franchise needs to get right because their decision will make or break the biggest spy franchise in history.

Idris Elba has been the name mentioned most frequently as the next 007 for what’s probably been close to a decade. Not only does the 49-year-old Englishman have the impossibly dashing good looks needed for the role, but he’s proven his versatility over the years with a lot of complex characters, from The Wire, Luther, Mountain between us, The tower, Hobbs and Shaw, The Suicide Squad, and The Office.

His disadvantage is that he is black.

