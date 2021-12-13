Arenel, Bosso90 progress in knockouts

Innocent Kurira and Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Reporters

ARENEL Movers and Bosso90 progressed to the next round of the Zifa Southern Region Division One Wafa Wafa knockout tournament after they won their round of 16 fixtures at White City Stadium yesterday.

Bosso90 won 3-2 on penalties over newbies Ratanang after the two teams were deadlocked 3-3 at the end of 90 minutes. In the second match of the day, Arenel saw off a new look FC Talen Vision 1-0.

Ratanang, coached by former Highlanders players, Innocent Mapuranga and Chipo Tsodzo have themselves to blame for the defeat after they let go a 3-1 lead. They were the first to register their name on the score sheet through hat trick hero James Chivasa who headed home first in the 24th minute before a cool finish with his right in the 29th minute.

Bosso90 pulled one back three minutes to the break through Daniel Msendami to keep their hopes in the game alive.

Chivasa would seal his hat trick in the 69th minute again with the head.

Bosso90 however refused to give up as Tanaka Nyoni struck in the 77 minute before Nigel Mlauzi salvaged the game in the 83rd minute.

Nyoni, Shelton Gawa, Msendami converted spot kicks for Bosso90 with Charlton Nyahanana and Romeo Zimba missing their kicks.

Kieth Miti, Mbongeni Sibanda and Benboy Chinyanga missed for Ratanang while Alex Muchenje and Graciano Chakafana scored their spot kicks.

“We started off slow but managed to pick ourselves up in the second half. I am happy with the attitude from the team,” Bosso90 assistant coach Siza Khoza.

Maparunga said: “This is a game we should have won. We conceded silly goals. But then it’s part of the game.”

Abel Ndlovu scored the only goal of what was an entertaining match for Arenel to sink Talen Vision.

The young Talen Vision side, weakened after seven players who were meant to be all in the starting line-up tested positive for Covid-19 did put up a good fight in the second half but could not find the equaliser that would have taken the match to penalties.