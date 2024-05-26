Arenel, Bulawayo Chiefs share spoils

Nkosilathi Sibanda At Luveve Stadium

Arenel Movers 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

ARENEL Movers and Bulawayo Chiefs failed to live up to the billing as they settled for a goalless stalemate in the Castle Lager Premiership match played at Luveve Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The derby was a dull affair.

Both teams looked content with sharing the spoils. Bulawayo Chiefs were the better team on the attack, especially in the second half. They pressed hard exerting pressure but, were unlucky not to penetrate at goal.

The first 15 minutes of the match were an exhibition of passes from both camps, without posing any threat at goal. There no meaningful raids, serve for the few attempts at goal by Bulawayo Chiefs. Arenel Movers had one or two shots that however went wide. They looked scared and lacked confidence on attack and Chiefs were good enough to make a solid wall on defence, ably led by Xolisani Moyo.

The Chiefs duo of Panashe Shoko and Never Rauzhi proved too hungry for the opener in the 82nd minute. They won their balls, kept a good ball passing pattern. Shoko who had came in for Mpilwenhle Dube managed to pulled a shot with a freekick but hit the wood work.

Rauzhi will rue the chance he had at the 87th minute.

It made for a point blank save from Arenel Movers goalie Delron Chuma to deny Rauzhi from close range. Chuma, the Arenel Movers was alert to avert any danger that came his way as Amakhosi Amahle continued their search for a goal.

Arenel’s Gray Kufandada had chances at goal as well. The Sweet Boys were presented with a fair chance to open the scoreline as Kufandada flighted a ball off his right foot, only for Zibusiso Dambo to let out a shot over the bar.

Timothy January took the free kick for Arenel Movers in the 73rd minute and the ball went straight to Chiefs goalkeeper Tatenda Ndlovu.

Referee Christine Mpanza made for a good day at office. She was alert, on point and professional, much to the praise of the handful crowd that watched the match.

Arenel Movers:

Delron Chuma (gk), Kudzayishe Dzingwe, Timothy January, Polite Ngwenya, Authur Ndlovu, Grant Chingwenhese, Brian Jaravaza (Machisi 72′) Zibusiso Dambo, Johane Sibanda, Brion Ngwenya, Grey Kufandafa.

Bulawayo Chiefs:

Tatenda Ndlovu (gk), Emmanuel Chikwende, Nkosiyabo Masilela (Sibanda 88′), Mpilwenhle Dube, (Shoko 45′) Xolisani Moyo, Lucky Ndlela, Never Rauzhi, Miguel Feldman (Ndlovu 57′) , Malvern Hativagoni, Godfrey Muchenje, Jameson Masaza