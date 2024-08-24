  • Today Sat, 24 Aug 2024

Arenel play host to visiting ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Luveve Stadium this afternoon

The teams lineup as follows
Arenel Movers
A Ngwenya, G Dlodlo, A Thandi, S Chaminuka, P Mwenda, T January, B Jaravaza, Z Dambo, D Dlodlo, L Nyathi, T Banda
ZPC Kariba
F Sibanda, B Mutukure, N Kupara, S Makawa, Gavaza, K Dzingayi, C Muleya, F Shoko, T Pio, K Madima, A Karengesha

 

 

