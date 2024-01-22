Arenel Starts PSL Training

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

LAST year’s Zifa Southern Region Division One champions Arenel Movers have begun preparations for their maiden topflight season.

This comes after many weeks of speculations that the team would not be able to play in the Premier League due to financial problems.

No report has been officially made of a player joining the team, therefore as it stands they will have to bank on the experienced players who helped them win the league without tasting defeat last year.

They shuffled their technical team as they recently appointed Farai Tawachera as their new head coach, replacing Kudzayi Mhandire who won the team promotion but does not possess the required papers for the job.

Mhandire will be the team manager while Nkosilathi ‘Gattusso’ Nkomo will be Tawachera’s assistant.

Wonder Pepere is the goalkeepers’ coach whilst Boga Ndebele is the team’s fitness trainer.

The team started their pre-season training last week and players like goalkeeper Bhekimpilo Ncube who was with Caps United last season has been spotted training with Arenel.

They will hope to have assembled a competitive squad for the PSL season which starts early this season as they will have to find replacements for experienced players like Charlton Siamalonga who joined Bulawayo Chiefs from the team.

They will also hope to take full advantage of players with Premier League experience such as goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya who has played for Bulawayo City at topflight level.