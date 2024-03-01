Arenel to host Telone in a friendly match

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

PREMIERSHIP newsboys Arenel and Telone are set clash in a friendly match at Luveve Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides will use the match as their final preparations for the upcoming Premier Soccer League season which gets underway on March 9.

Arenel will also have their kit and player unveiling programme at the same venue 12 pm.

Gate charges are pegged at US $2.

In another friendly match on Saturday, Highlanders will take on MWORS at Ngoni Stadium in Norton.

-@innocentskizoe