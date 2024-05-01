Arenel wary of Bosso

Innocent Kurira , [email protected]

WHEN asked about Arenel’s objectives before the season started, club administrator, Juma Phiri said they wanted to survive relegation and possibly beat Highlanders.

The day to achieve one of the objectives is drawing closer as Arenel are set to face Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

This will be the first league meeting between the two teams as Arenel are in their maiden Premiership campaign.

Arenel are winless in their last two games ahead of their derby tie against Bosso who are top of the table, but coach Farai Tawachera says they are ready for the task ahead.

“Highlanders are no easy opponent to play whether they are in form or not. We are going to treat them with due respect as the big brothers, they are playing very good football at the moment, they are playing catchy football and they are more attacking, so we need to come at our best to be able to try and find solutions to the way they play,” said Tawachera.

He says there is not much he can do to motivate his charges ahead of the derby.

“The difficult part about derbies is that it’s not about us coaches but about players, they know each other, so we can’t say they haven’t done well, getting that result (in a derby) is positive for them, if we manage to get a result it’s a positive for us, especially coming from two defeats, we need to try and find a result against Highlanders, in as much as we know it’s not going to be easy but we will give our best,” said Tawachera.

Tawachera says they are going to fight to get something out of the game.

“It’s not news for Highlanders to beat Arenel but it’s news when Arenel beat Highlanders, so already, we are going into that game as underdogs without pressure, whatever comes, comes out, so like a coach I wouldn’t go there just to give them a game. We are going to fight because we need to survive, every point for us counts, so we are going to give our best, whatever comes for the day we will accept,” said Tawachera.

In other matches scheduled for this weekend, Dynamos will travel to Bulawayo for a date with Chicken Inn in what promises to be an exciting encounter on Saturday.

It’s a must-win game for both sides as Chicken is coming into this one at the back of a 2-1 loss against Yadah Stars.

Another potentially explosive encounter set for Saturday is a clash between FC Platinum and Greenfuel, which is scheduled for Mandava Stadium.

Matchday 10 fixtures

Saturday

Bikita Minerals v TelOne (Sakubva), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab), Chicken Inn v

Dynamos (Barbourfields), Herentals v Yadah (Rufaro), Fc Platinum v Greenfuel (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds (Nyamhunga).

Sunday

Chegutu Pirates v Simba Bhora (Baobab), Caps United v Hwange (Rufaro), Arenel Movers v Highlanders (Barbourfields)