Ariel, Mbeba, Shandirwa and Chirinda make it to Best 11

The best 11 players for the just ended 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has revealed the best 11 players for the just ended 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

As voted for by coaches, club captains and sports journalists the list comprises; Andrew Mbeba, Ariel Sibanda, Fortune Binzi, Michael Charamba, Nelson Chadya, Obriel Chirinda, Qadr Amini, Takunda Benhura, Tanaka Shandirwa and Tinotenda Benza.

The Soccer Star of the Year who will be chosen from the list of eleven and his two runners up will be announced on Friday.

The selection will also take into account the process of identifying the best coach, goalkeeper the rookie of the season.

