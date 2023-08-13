Ariel,Chirinda. Charamba for FUZ July player award

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FOLLOWING their stellar performances for their respective Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clubs, Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Bulawayo Chiefs striker Obriel Chirinda and Chicken Inn midfielder Michael Charamba have been nominated for the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) July Player of the Month Award.

Sibanda, who is also the Bosso captain, has been in brilliant form in between the sticks for the Bulawayo football giants, in a development that has seen him keep 14 league clean sheets and just considering a mere four goals from 18 outings.

This is the second time that Sibanda is getting nominated for the gong this season. He was nominated for the award in April which he eventually lost to Manica Diamonds’ Fortune Binzi.

Fondly known as Mangoye (33), the former Warriors goalkeeper has countiued to defy age, courtesy of his breathing taking goalkeeping skills that has helped Bosso to stay on the apex of the league table without tasting defeat so far.

Sibanda has also ably commanded a gifted Bosso rearguard that is made up of club’s vice captains Peter Muduhwa and Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba and evergreen Archford Faira.

With Bosso on a high riding note, their mid season target Chirinda, has also been on top of his game.

The pacey forward, who was in Bosso coach Blatermar Brito mid-season transfer window wish list, has been literally carrying Bulawayo Chiefs on his shoulders.

Chirinda, a former Zimbabwe youth international, is the country’s leading top goal scorer with nine goals under his belt, one ahead of Manica Diamonds’injured Binzi.

With Chicken Inn blowing hot and cold, Charamba, has been on song and he has so far scored six beautiful goals for the Simba Brands sponsored outfit.

“It’s always good to have a player get such a recognition. We hope other players will vote for Charamba to win the award,”said Chicken Inn head coach Prince Matore.

Bulawayo Chiefs spokesperson Thulani “Javas” Sibanda heaped praise on Chirinda.

“He has been fantastic form and we are glad his efforts are being recognised. In Chirinda we believe,” said Sibanda.

The monthly award is sponsored by Doves’ Zororo Phumulani.

The award was introduced in mid 2019 for both men and women in a bid to promote and safeguard the welfare of local Footballers.

This monthly event will culminate in an annual gala event to honour the best player in the local league as voted for by fellow players.

These awards recognise achievement, hard work, professional success and are a form of motivation for many to reach for even higher levels of success..

The unique nature of these awards is that they are an opportunity for players themselves to honour one another for the great achievements and hence encourage fair play, oneness and healthy competition.

Every player is going to get the opportunity to vote for their player of the month and the result will be announced by FUZ with the aid of the team captains.

The winners both male and female, are awarded a trophy and a monetary prize.