Arise Choir gospel concert to fight drug and alcohol abuse tonight

Angela Sibanda, Online reporter

Bulawayo based gospel group, Arise Choir will this evening host an outreach concert to fight against drug and alcohol abuse amongst young people.

The concert comes a few days after the Zimbabwe Republic Police declared war on drugs through embarking on a national campaign to clean drugs from communities.

Two days ago, the police announced that at least 636 drug suppliers and peddlers had been arrested under the ongoing operation.

Running under the theme, ‘Answer the Call’, the concert is set to be held at Selborne Park Christian Church at 6PM and admission will be free for all who wish to attend.

Arise Choir director and spokesperson Melissa Sibanda said the concert was their way in sounding the Call to fight drug and alcohol abuse amongst the youth.

Sibanda said the purpose of this outreach is to bring hope to the young people and the community through the ministry of Christ centered worship.

“The theme of the outreach is Answer The Call. Lately Bulawayo has seen an increase in drug and alcohol abuse leaving many young lives exposed to many dangers.

“We expect to see a move of the Holy Spirit not only in worship but through poetry and drama. We invite all young people to come and join us at Selborne Park Christian Church this Friday at 6pm for a wonderful time in the presence of God,” said Sibanda.

The 35-member choir whose age range is 14 to 31 was formed by the church in 2018.

Arise Choir hosts the Malibongwe Concert at the end of each year and last year it was sold out when it was held at Selborne Park Christian Church.