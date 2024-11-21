Arise Choir to release debut song at annual Malibongwe Concert in Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Arise Choir is preparing for their highly anticipated annual Malibongwe Concert: A Night of Worship, and this year promises to be a powerful and transformative experience, with the release of their debut song.

The concert will be held at Selborne Park Christian Church in Bulawayo on 30 November, starting at 5 PM. The 35-member choir, whose members range in age from 14 to 31, was formed by the church in 2018.

Under the direction of Melisa Sibanda, the choir has had an extraordinary year, marked by significant milestones and an unwavering commitment to spreading a message of faith, hope and love through music.

A major highlight for the Arise Choir this year is the recording of their very first single, which will be launched during the Malibongwe Concert.

“This is a huge milestone for us,” said Melisa. “It’s an exciting new chapter for the choir, and we’re eager to share our own original music with our community and beyond.”

This year’s Malibongwe Concert will be extra special, as the Arise Choir will be joined by the Harvest Choir from Botswana, as well as Arise Junior—an inspiring group of young worshippers formed just last year. The collaboration between these groups promises a night of heartfelt worship and vibrant community spirit.

As the concert date approaches, anticipation is building.

“The Lord has orchestrated every detail leading up to this night,” said Melisa. “We believe this will be a powerful time of worship, fellowship, and breakthrough. We’re excited to invite everyone to be part of what promises to be an extraordinary celebration of God’s goodness. We’ve had an incredible journey this year, and the impact of our ministry has been felt in so many ways.”

“From our performances in Cape Town to our collaboration in Botswana, we’ve witnessed lives being changed and hearts being touched through the power of worship. We’re excited to share what God has been doing in and through us, culminating in this year’s Malibongwe Concert.”

Earlier this year, the choir travelled to Cape Town, where they had the privilege of performing at Bridgeway Christian Church during their family camp. The performance was nothing short of life-changing for many, as the choir’s music resonated deeply with attendees, encouraging a renewed sense of hope and faith.

“The Cape Town concert was a turning point for us. It was a time to truly minister to people and see how music can bring healing and transformation,” Melisa said.

Building on that momentum, the Arise Choir travelled to Botswana for a collaboration with the esteemed Harvest Choir at the Abakwe Concert. The evening was an unforgettable display of unity in worship, with attendees experiencing a profound move of the Holy Spirit, reinforcing the choir’s mission of uplifting and inspiring others through song.

The choir’s heart remains focused on spreading the message of hope, particularly in Zimbabwe, where they are committed to helping those struggling with the effects of drug abuse.

“We want to reach those who are hurting and show them the healing power of worship and community,” Melisa said.

The Arise Choir hosts the Malibongwe Concert at the end of each year and last year it was sold out when held at Selborne Park Christian Church.