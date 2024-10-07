Armed gang robs security guard of US$23 000 in Harare

Online Writer

A GANG of eight unidentified suspects armed with pistols and iron bars launched a violent attack on a security guard stationed at a security company along Lynnington Road in Strattaven, Avondale, Harare.

The assailants made off with a significant haul, stealing US$23 175, five firearms, seven pepper sprays, and seven handcuffs.

The police appealed to the public for information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

They encouraged anyone with relevant details to report to the nearest police station as the investigation continues into the robbery.