Armed robber caged 12 years

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A BRAZEN robbery has landed a 29-year-old man behind bars for a staggering 12 years. The convicted armed robber was part of a gang that pounced on an unsuspecting security guard and made off with a gun worth US$1 500.

Peter Mutumeni and his cohorts who are still at large unleashed a vicious attack on a security guard at Crest Breeders Farm on 15 March 2023. Armed with an iron bar, they brutally overpowered the guard, escaping with his rifle.

In an official statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “The accused person was arrested in Zvishavane, leading to the recovery of the stolen firearm valued at US$1 500. His accomplices managed to escape.”