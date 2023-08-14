Armed robber injured in police shootout

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

A Notorious armed robber was injured and arrested following a shootout with police.

The incident occurred on 13 August in Rushinga.

Taking to twitter to confirm the development, the police said: “The ZRP confirms the arrest of a notorious and wanted armed robbery suspect Mike Humbasha (35) in Rushinga today during a shootout incident with police officers who intended to effect an arrest.

“The suspect is now admitted at a local hospital under guard,” said the Police.