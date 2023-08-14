Armed robber injured in police shootout

14 Aug, 2023 - 17:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Armed robber injured in police shootout armed robbery

The Chronicle

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

A Notorious armed robber was injured and arrested following a shootout with police.

The incident occurred on 13 August in Rushinga.

Taking to twitter to confirm the development, the police said: “The ZRP confirms the arrest of a notorious and wanted armed robbery suspect Mike Humbasha (35) in Rushinga today during a shootout incident with police officers who intended to effect an arrest.

“The suspect is now admitted at a local hospital under guard,” said the Police.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting