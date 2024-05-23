Armed robber jailed 10 years

Diana Baloyi Moyo, Online Reporter

AN armed robber was sentenced to 10 years in jail for two robberies where he and an accomplice, at gun point robbed two people of over US$12 000 in cash and property.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Talent Duri (24) from Sakubva, Mutare was jailed for 10 years for two robberies that he committed on different occasions.

“October 3, Trust Chidzungutsungu was in his office in Mutare in the company of Cuthbert Rombe when the accused person together with his accomplice Tonderai Muranganwa who is still at large robbed them at gunpoint. The accused person threatened the two complainants with the firearm while his accomplice tied their hands with a rope before assaulting them demanding cash and valuables.

“The accused person forcibly took away Trust Chidzungutsungu’s US$3 500, a cellphone, two gold scales and car keys. They drove away in the complainant’s vehicle. The motor vehicle was recovered in Borrowdale, Harare on 27 January 2024, from a man who had bought it from the accused person,” said the NPAZ.

The statement said Duri and his accomplice also searched Cuthbert Rombe and forcibly took his cell phone as well as US$700.

“The accused was arrested in Chikanga, Mutare On the 30th day of January 2024 and he implicated his accomplice Tonderai Muranganwa. The total value stolen is USD 12 722 and USD 500 was recovered. He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment of which 1 year was suspended. A further 4 years were suspended on condition of restitution,” said the NPAZ.