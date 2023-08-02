Armed robber uses girlfriend as shield as cops injured in shoot-out

Laurel Murangaridzirayi

FOLLOWING a bloody shootout in which two police officers were seriously injured in Bulawayo, three suspected armed robbers have been arrested.

In statement today, National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the suspects attacked a family at Insindi Ranch in Gwanda.

Police are hunting Simelweyinkosi Dube who escaped after using his girlfriend as a human shield from police gunfire at her home in Cowdray Park suburb.

The girlfriend was injured and has been rushed to Mpilo Central hospital.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Alex Cabangani Moyo (37), Vusumuzi Moyo (27) and Mlungisi Sibanda (44) after a shoot-out in Bulawayo. This is in connection with a case of armed robbery which occurred at Insindi Ranch, Gwanda on 30th July 2023 where three (3) family members were attacked before US$7 800 cash, jewellery worth US$200, a Bulawayo Agricultural Show Society trophy, 15 X 9 mm live ammunition, FN 9 mm Pistol loaded with 13 rounds, Cadix 0.38 revolver and an empty magazine were stolen,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

Detectives from CID Homicide acted on received information which led to the arrest of Mlungisi Sibanda in the city centre.

“On 31st July 2023, detectives from CID Homicide arrested Mlungisi Sibanda in Bulawayo City Centre, along Jason Moyo Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues, after receiving information which linked him to the robbery case,” he said.

“The suspect implicated Alex Cabangani Moyo leading to his arrest in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo on 01st August 2023. The arrest led to the recovery of two (2) pellet guns, 9 mm Pak Retay Mod 92 firearm with five (5) rounds and a Bulawayo Agricultural Show Society trophy,” he said.

Cabanagani’s arrest led the police to Vusumuzi Moyo who also implicated other suspects who injured the police and escaped during the shoot-out.

“Alex Cabangani Moyo implicated Vusumuzi Moyo, leading to his arrest at a house in Nketa 9, Bulawayo, after a shoot-out. Vusumuzi Moyo implicated Simelweyinkosi Dube (28) and led detectives to Simelweyinkosi Dube’s girlfriend, Siwinile Ndlovu’s residence in residence in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo where Simelweyinkosi Dube managed to escape after a shoot-out,” Insp Nyathi said.

“Simelweyinkosi Dube was using Siwinile Ndlovu as a shield during the shoot-out. As a result, two (2) detectives, Detective Assistant Inspector Richard Charamba (47) and Detective Constable Albert Madziva (41) as well as Siwinile Ndlovu were injured and are admitted at Mpilo Hospital,” he added.

The police are appealing to the members of the public for information that may help locate the armed robber, Simelweyinkosi Dube.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Simelweyinkosi Dube whose known residential address is number 5865, Emganwini, Bulawayo. Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” said Insp Nyathi.

Meanwhile, the Police warns armed robbery syndicates that there is no going back in the fight against crime. Therefore, any form of confrontation or resistance will be met with appropriate response.