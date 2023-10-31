Armed robbers attacks family

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A WOMAN allegedly ganged up with three men to attack a family at their home with iron bars and a knife.

The gang was arrested at a roadblock as they fled with their loot which included three laptops, 3 car keys of a Toyota Hilux, Toyota Mark X and Mercedes Benz motor vehicles and $350.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred at a house in Mupfure Heights, Mt Darwin.

“Police in Mazowe have arrested Musa Gandi (43), Tafadzwa Chipashu (35), Rabby Ngwenya (32) and Agnes Kunaka (41) at a roadblock along Harare-Mukumbura Road, in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 26/10/23 at around 0045 hours.”

“The four suspects who were armed with iron bars and a knife, allegedly gained entry into a house in Mupfure Heights, Mt Darwin and attacked four victims who were sleeping before stealing a Macbook laptop, a Lenovo laptop, a red HP laptop, 3 car key of a Toyota Hilux, Toyota Mark X and Mercedes Benz motor vehicles and US$350-00 cash,” reads the statement.