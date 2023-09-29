Armed robbers, blast open school safe, tie up guards and caretaker

Online Reporter

FIVE gun-totting armed robbers, hit a school, tying up the security guards and caretaker, robbing them of cash and went on to blast open a safe before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to Police on their X page, the five attacked a school in Westlea in Harare on Tuesday.

They got away with nearly US$400, cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money when they blasted open the safe in the administration block.

“Police in Mabelreign are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery which occurred at a school in Westlea, Harare on 26/09/23 at around 2035 hours.

“Five unidentified suspects who were wearing balaclavas and armed with unidentified type of pistols attacked two security guards who were on duty and stole a Tecno cellphone, an Itel P38 cellphone and US$177-00 cash.

“The suspects tied the victims with shoe laces and proceeded to the caretaker’s house where they attacked two victims and stole a Huawei P20 cell phone, an Itel cellphone, USD$200-00 cash and administration block keys,” posted the Police.

The suspects, according to the Police, forced march the victims to a classroom block where they tied them with shoe laces.

“The suspects also attacked a victim who was at the main gate coming from her tuckshop, searched her, stole $50-00 cash and a Samsung Galaxy S9 cellphone and tied her with shoe laces.

“They then proceeded to the administration block where they ransacked the offices and blasted the safe using unknown explosives and stole some cash. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”

