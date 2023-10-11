Armed robbers blast safes, steal US$31 000

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

EIGHT man are on the run after attacking two security guards, blowing up a safe and stealing cash from a company and adjacent businesses.

In a statement on X (twitter), police said the suspects, armed with pistols, used explosives to blow up the safe and stole US$25 000 and a laptop at a seed company in Harare.

They also robbed a car panel-beating company of US$6 000.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Dhela way, Graniteside.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the suspects’ arrest.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred along Dhela way, Graniteside on 08/10/23.”

“Eight suspects armed with pistols attacked two security guards who were on duty at a seed company before breaking into the company’s offices where they used explosives to break the cash safe.”

“The suspects stole US$25 000 cash and a laptop before breaking into an adjacent building belonging to a car panel beating company where they blew the cash safe using explosives. Subsequently, the suspects stole US$6 000 cash.”

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.