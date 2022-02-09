Breaking News
Armed robbers break into church and rob Bulawayo pastor of R20 000

Armed robbers break into church and rob Bulawayo pastor of R20 000

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

ARMED robbers struck at Revelation Church of God in Bulawayo early Saturday, beating up a pastor and two other congregants, before getting away with building funds: R20 000, US$300 and $10 000.

The five robbers, who were allegedly armed with axes, bolt cutters and a metal rod, struck in the dead of the night early Saturday morning.

It is alleged that a pastor, Mr Wamchilano Ncube, was attacked alongside his congregants while they were asleep in the church premises.

The robbers reportedly knew that the church had collected money for a building fund and while they were robbing the pastor, they were demanding the money from them, close sources said.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the robbery and said investigations are in progress.

The robbery comes barely two weeks after the Roman Catholic Church’s St Andrew’s Parish in Kingsdale, Bulawayo, was forced to suspend services after thieves stole sacred vessels used to conduct mass.

…more to follow

 

 

