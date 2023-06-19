Armed robbers get 90 years

Online Writer

THREE armed robbers were each sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing a Mvuma woman of property valued at US$40 000.

Rainos Takawira (42) of Harare, Praise Gudyanga (27) of Mutare, and Tinashe Marimo (22) of Murehwa appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure facing armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle charges.

The trio pleaded not guilty but were convicted after a full trial.

Mr Maturure sentenced Takawira, Gudyanga, and Marimo to 30 years in prison each.

They will however serve 25 years in prison each after Mr Maturure suspended three years on the condition of good behavior and a further two years on condition that they restitute the complainant.

Prosecutor Mr Talent Tadenyika told the court that on June 28 last year at around 8 PM, Takawira, Gudyanga and Marimo connived and proceeded to Mrs Charity Mapiravana’s plot armed with three fully loaded pistols.

He said they forced open the dining room door to gain entrance.

Takawira and Gudyanga remained in the room guarding the complainant’s domestic workers while Marimo proceeded to the complainant’s bedroom where he assaulted her on the head and the left arm several times using an iron bar and a wooden axe handle.

He threatened to shoot her while demanding cash and other valuables.

Mrs Mapiravana handed over the keys of her Toyota Hilux which was parked outside the house, two by 24 volts Digimark solar power batteries, Ecco amplifier Bluetooth Speaker, 4000 Watts pure wave power inverter, Mobicel cellphone, Techno cellphone, 3000 Watts Digimark power inverter, one adaptor, one by three pin plug, one solar charging controller and $12.

Takawira, Gudyanga and Marimo took her car and drove away.

A report was made at Mvuma Police Station leading to their arrest.

The total value stolen was US$40 000 and the police recovered property valued at US$35 000.