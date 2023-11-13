Armed robbers get away with more than US$10 000 from homestead

TWO unknown suspects armed with a pistol and a stone are on the run for stealing two cellphones, two helmets, and US$10 649 from a villager.

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

In a statement, police said the incident occurred on 9 November 2023 at a homestead at Machipisa Village, Nechombo, Mudzi.

“The stolen cellphones and helmets were recovered dumped in the yard,” read the statement.

Police appealed for information that may help with the case.

“Police in Mutoko are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 09/11/23 at a homestead at Machipisa Village, Nechombo, Mudzi. Two unknown suspects armed with a suspected pistol and a stone attacked the complainant before stealing two cellphones, two helmets and US$10 649 cash. The stolen cellphones and helmets were recovered dumped in the yard. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement