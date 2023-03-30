Armed robbers get away with US$11k

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Armed robbers got away with a total of US$11 000 in cash after raiding an abattoir and a homestead in two separate incidents in Kwekwe.

According to Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko both incidents occurred on Wednesday night.

In the first incident, about eight men armed with pistols, iron bars, and machetes arrived at Bellevue Abattoir just outside Kwekwe CBD and threatened workers and security with death.

“They demanded cash while threatening the workers and security guards, prompting the workers to surrender US$3 511 cash. They proceeded to blast open a safe which was in the store room and took US$813 and vanished after tying the workers with cables,” said Inspector Mhaoko.

In the second incident, a group of about six men armed with axes, machetes, and iron bars broke into a house in Redcliff’s Millennium Park suburb.

“They threatened the five occupants who were in the house demanding cash. They ransacked the house and took US$6 243 and seven cellphones before vanishing into the darkness,” he said.

Police are now appealing to anyone with information which may lead to the apprehension of the suspects to approach the nearest police station.