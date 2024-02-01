Armed robbers get away with US$42k, use victim’s car as getaway

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A GROUP of six armed robbers attacked a company, stealing US$42 000, an Apple Macbook, laptops and iPhones, before making good their escape with the victim’s car.

The armed robbery occurred on Wednesday in Mbare, according to a post on X by Police, the armed robbers were carrying guns and knives. Police in Mbare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a company along Honeyover Road, Workington,

Harare on 31/02/24 in which six unknown suspects who were wearing face mask, armed with pistols and an okapi knife attacked a security guard before entering the company offices where they stole US$42 000 cash, Apple Macbook Pro Laptop, a black jacket, 02 Samsung laptops, 02 iPhones and a wallet,” posted the police.

After stealing, the armed robbers loaded the loot into the victim’s car.

“The armed robbers loaded the loot into the Honda Fit motor vehicle registration number AEM 6499 and drove away before they dumped it along Nyashanu Road in Kambuzuma. Anyone with information to report any nearest Police Station,” posted the police.