Armed robbers getaway with US$120k

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Two armed robbers held up security guards manning a cash-in-transit vehicle in Bulawayo and sped off in a Honda Fit with over US$120 000.

The incident happened in the Thorngroove suburb of Bulawayo on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Police’s Twitter page.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred at a certain security company cash-in-transit offices in Thorngroove West, Bulawayo, on 16/08/23 at around 1220 hours.

“Two men who had gone to the cash-in-transit offices to collect cash for banking were attacked by two male suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol while using a white Honda Fit vehicle. The suspects snatched a satchel which had US$122 598-00 and sped off in their get-away vehicle,” posted the Police.

