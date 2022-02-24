Breaking News
Armed robbers hit shop, get away with R7000 and vehicle

24 Feb, 2022 - 13:02 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for six armed men who robbed a shop in Kezi and got away with a vehicle, R7 000 and other valuables.

The men were armed with machetes, axes and knives.

Police in their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred at St Joseph Business Centre on February 21 at around 1AM.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred at St Joseph Business Centre, Kezi on 21 February at around 3AM, where six unknown suspects, who were using a Honda Fit vehicle while armed with machetes, axes and knives, attacked three complainants, who reside at a shop and threatened them with death while demanding cash.

“The suspects stole R 4 000, two cellphones and a pair of sneakers from the complainants’ house before proceeding to the shop where they stole R2 000 cash, various clothing and satchels,” said the police.

They added: “The suspects then loaded the loot into the complainants’ Toyota D4D single cab and drove away. The stolen vehicle was later recovered after being dumped near Brunapeg filling station while the Honda Fit was recovered dumped in Mphoengs area.”

@DubeMatutu

 

 

