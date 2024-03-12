Armed robbers pose as patients, pounce on traditional healer

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

TWO armed robbers reportedly pounced on a traditional healer, after they posed as patients who needed spiritual services, getting away with R3 000.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Jerry Wonder Siziba (28) and Cohen Muleya were arraigned at the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court facing two counts of robbery.

“It was the State’s case that on the 11th of January 2024, the accused persons pounced on the complainant, a traditional healer who was in the company of her male relative, pretending to be seeking spiritual healing services. They demanded cash from the complainant and assaulted her all over the body. One of the accused persons pointed a gun at the complainant whereupon surrendered ZAR3 000,” the NPAZ said.

The duo also took the traditional healer’s relative’s phone and were caught after they were seen at a business centre.

“The accused persons fled the scene when they noticed the complainant’s neighbour approaching the homestead. The following day, the complainants who were making a follow-up on the accused persons positively identified Siziba at Mutetengwe Business Centre and reported him to the police, leading to his arrest. A spot search on Siziba led to the recovery of the complainant’s Mobicel phone from his pocket. He implicated the second accused person,” the NPAZ said.

Siziba was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment, while Muleya was acquitted.