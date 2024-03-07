Armed robbers posing as TelOne employees steal US$25 000, groceries, and laptops in Ruwa

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

FIVE armed robbers disguised as TelOne employees are on the run after stealing US$25 000, groceries, and two laptops from a house owner.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred at a house in Ruwa, Mashonaland East on 4 March 2024.

Police appealed for information that may help in apprehending the suspects.

“Police in Ruwa are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Zimre Park on 04/03/24 in which five male suspects who were armed with a pistol and a ladder, disguised as TelOne employees to gain entrance into the victim’s yard.”

“The suspects attacked the victim before stealing US$25 000 cash, various groceries and two laptops. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.