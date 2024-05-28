Armed robbers pounce on Afdis, get away with US$18k

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

African Distillers Limited (Afdis) Kwekwe branch lost a total of US$18 000 after armed robbers pounced on their depot, blew off the safe and got away with cash and other valuables.

The incident occurred on 25 May 2024 around 1:50AM, when four armed robbers armed with pistols and iron bars attacked the unsuspecting security guard and tied his hands and legs.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said on the fateful night, the security guard, Tsungai Marariromba (50), was on duty when the four men approached him.

“They disarmed him of his service pistol and went on to tie his hands and legs using shoe laces. They went to the parking lot and ordered a driver who was sleeping in a truck to disembark. They force marched him to the guard room where they also tied his hands and legs using shoe laces,” said Inspector Mahoko.

One of the intruders was left guarding the two while the other three proceeded to the manager’s house where she was sleeping and forced open into the manager’s residence using an iron bar.

“They demanded for office keys from the manager before force-marching her to the offices where she was forced to open the offices. They then blasted the safe using explosives and took cash amounting to US$18 000 and went away,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Police are now looking for the suspects.

“We appeal to members of the public for information that can help in arresting culprits. We also urge companies and individuals to avoid keeping large sums of money at their premises to avoid similar cases,” he said.