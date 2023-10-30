Armed robbers pounce on congregants during service

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A GROUP of worshipers lost valuables including cellphones to daring armed robbers who pounced on them during a church service.

The incident occurred on 29 October at around 10:30 AM at a shrine in Amaveni when three men suddenly appeared from the bush carrying an assortment of weapons.

According to Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the three suspects emerged from the bush armed with knives, catapults and a sjambok before demanding valuables.

“On the day, the four complainants, all female, were conducting a church service at their shrine in Amaveni. The three men, Gift Kamurayi (25) of Mbizo, Kelvin Musina and Trymore Makandlela emerged from the bush armed with various weapons,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The four women yielded to the demands and handed over their cellphones all valued at US$335.

Kumarayi was however arrested following police investigations and was found in possession of some of the stolen property.

Makandlela and Musina are still on the run.

“We thank members of the public for cooperating with the police which led to the arrest of the suspect. We also appeal for information on the whereabouts of the remaining two suspects,” said Inspector Mahoko.