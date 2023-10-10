Armed robbers pounce on GMB Zhombe depot

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

POLICE in Zhombe, Kwekwe District have launched a manhunt for a five member gang which pounced on Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Zhombe depot and got away with inputs including fertilizers and seed among other valuables.

The gun-totting gang reportedly pounced on the depot last week before tying up security details and getting away with the inputs worth US$13 545.

According to Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the five armed gang went to the depot around 1AM.

“The suspects who were armed with a pistol arrived at GMB Zhombe where two security guards were on night duty. They ordered them to lie down and tied their hands to poles using ropes and took their mobile phones,” said Insp Mahoko.

While some stood guard, the other members of the gang loaded 360 bags of 50kilograms of super fert compound D fertilizer, 8x50kilograms groundnuts seed and 22x 11metre blue tent and drove away.

The security guards were only rescued by another security guard who was reporting for morning duty.

“Police are now hunting for these men and any assistance that can help in this investigations will be greatly appreciated,” said Insp Mahoko.