Armed robbers pounce raid lodge

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Armed robbers raided a lodge in Kwekwe where they got away with cash, cellphones and other valuables.

The cheeky armed robbers reportedly descended on Wakefield Lodges in the Chicago area in Kwekwe where they got away with US$115 cash, two cellphones and a Wi-Fi router among other valuables.

Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare confirmed the incident which happened on Sunday around 7PM.

“On the day Josephine Shekede, a waitress at the lodge was on duty when two persons approached the lodge pretending as if they needed overnight accommodation. Whilst attending to the suspects, one of them suddenly produced a knife from his waist and threatened the complainant with death if she did not give them money and all valuables,” said Assistant Ngawagare.

They force-marched her to her room where they took cash amounting to US$115 and two cellphones. They further took a Wi-Fi router before making good their escape.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to approach any nearest police station.