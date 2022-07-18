Armed robbers raid Bulawayo VID and get away with US$1150 and $255 000 cash

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

A daring eight-member gang last Saturday raided the Vehicle Inspection Depot in Bulawayo, where they got away with US$1 150 and $255 000, after attacking and disarming security personnel manning the depot.

The robbers, according to police, were armed with iron bars and screw drivers, and attacked three security guards, one of whom was armed with a gun before ransacking the depot.

In a statement on their official Twitter page police said:

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred on 15/07/22 at Vehicle Inspection Depot in Bulawayo. Eight unidentified suspects armed with iron bars as well as screwdrivers attacked three security guards who were on duty at the depot before stealing US$1150 and ZWL$255 000 cash.

“The suspects disarmed one of the security guards and stole a 303 rifle, serial number 556340HW38 with no ammunition. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station,” read the statement.

The incident comes as there has been an increase in cases of armed robberies across the country.