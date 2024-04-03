Armed robbers raid city shop

Peter Matika, [email protected]

Two suspected armed robbers, clad in woolen hats, surgical masks and overalls yesterday stormed a city shop where they manhandled staff and beat up a security before ransacking the tills and making off with US$700.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said police were conducting investigations.

“Police are investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred in Bulawayo on Tuesday evening, where two armed men pounced on a shop situated at 8th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street. The two suspects produced firearms, attacked workers, before ransacking the tills and took US$400 and $300 from two different tills,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He urged business owners to enhance security in the evening, as there are higher risks of robberies.

“Business people should beef up security and always ensure the safety of their workers. They should also avoid keeping large sums of money, as this always attracts robbers,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

According to witnesses the two robbers were armed with an AK47 and another a pistol.

“They stormed into FMG cash and carry situated at corner 8th Avenue and Herbert Chitepo after discovering that the shop was about to close. They beat up the security guard, whom they left lying on the floor. Both men were clad in surgical masks and woolen hats. The one armed with the AK 47 was manning the entrance and the one with a pistol took cash from the tills, before they got away.

More to follow…