Armed robbers raid Collen Bawn mine

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

SIX unknown armed robbers reportedly attacked two security guards at a mine in Colleen Bawn, Matabeleland South province and got away with Gold Carbon.

The incident occurred on July 24, 2023.

Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of unknown suspects.

Taking to twitter police said: “Police in Colleen Bawn are investigating a case of a robbery that occurred on 24/07/23 at a mine in Colleen Bawn in which six male suspects who were armed with an unidentified type of pistol, attacked two security guards who were on duty armed with a Blank 9 millimetre blow P29Z21BL loaded with three rounds and disarmed them. The suspects then stole 3 X 20 kilograms gold carbon and fled away. Anyone with information to Report at any nearest Police Station,’’ read the Tweet.